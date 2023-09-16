WATERLOO – The Grout Museum District is holding multiple Friday the 13th planetarium shows.

Starbite: Friday the 13th Planetarium Show will be held at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the Norris Corson Family Planetarium.

Viewers can explore the vampiric and cannabilistic side of our terrifying universe at this adults-only planetarium show. A cash bar and photo booth will be available.

Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Oct. 11. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. To register, visit gmdistrict.org/calendar.

