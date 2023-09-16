WATERLOO – The Grout Museum District is holding multiple Friday the 13th planetarium shows.
Starbite: Friday the 13th Planetarium Show will be held at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the Norris Corson Family Planetarium.
Viewers can explore the vampiric and cannabilistic side of our terrifying universe at this adults-only planetarium show. A cash bar and photo booth will be available.
Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Oct. 11. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. To register, visit gmdistrict.org/calendar.
The Spookiest Video Games to Play This Halloween
Dead by Daylight
Phasmophobia
Bloodborne
Doki Doki Literature Club!
The Last Of Us
Silent Hill
Little Nightmares
Mortal Kombat 11
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.