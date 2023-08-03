WATERLOO – The Grout Museum of History and Science will unveil a new temporary exhibit called "War Work: Defense Manufacturing in the Cedar Valley" on Aug. 15. It will be on display through Feb. 24.

During World War II, the local John Deere plant worked on tanks, Chamberlain Manufacturing produced artillery and Rath Packing Company supplied meat to troops. Visitors will learn how these companies, and many others, shifted production efforts to support the war effort.

The exhibit is included with museum admission. Members are free of charge.