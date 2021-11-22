 Skip to main content
Grout Museum District to host Discovery Days

Grout logo 2019

WATERLOO -- The Grout Museum District will host Discovery Days activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 

During the museum’s pioneer-themed Discovery Days, make yarn dolls, try out some pioneer-era children’s games, make paper pioneer hats and bonnets and learn about various aspects of pioneer life.

Discovery Days activities are drop-in and included with museum admission. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for veterans and children ages 4-13 and free for museum members and children 3 and under. 

For more information, go to gmdistrict.org or call (319) 234-6357.

