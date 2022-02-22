 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grout Museum District offers summer camps for kids

022316mp-grout-levy-2

AGWSR sixth-grade students send up a cloud of water vapor at the Bluedorn Science Imaginarium in the Grout Museum District.

 Courier file photo

WATERLOO  -- Registration is now open for the Grout Museum District's summer camps for kids.  

Camps will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. weekly in June and July. Camp themes range from Egyptology to food science, fashion, popular video games, pirates, dinosaurs and more.

Camps are designed for children ages 6-9 and 10-14. Camps are $58 for museum members and $65 for non-members. Extended care is also available for families in need of early drop off or late pick up for an extra fee.

Spots are limited. To register, visit gmdistrict.org/summercamps or call (319) 234-6357.

