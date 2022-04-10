Grout Museum District launches $1 million fundraising campaign for renovation

WATERLOO – A campaign to raise about $1 million has been launched by the Grout Museum District.

“Opening New Doors” will provide funds to move the main entrance door, admissions desk and museum store to provide easier access to the newly renovated Norris Corson Family Planetarium, as well as museum exhibitions.

“There is excitement about the campaign from the staff and our board of directors. The board has stepped up to assist with fundraising by hosting potential donor events and to bring family and friends to the museum for a planetarium show. We’re getting a lot of investment in the project by the community,” said Billie Bailey, Grout Museum District executive director.

The main entrance door, admissions desk and museum store, presently located on the Park Avenue side in the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum,will be relocated upstairs to the area of an entrance presently used by staff, volunteers and tour groups. It is directly off South Street and has a parking lot.

“When we finalized improvements to the planetarium, realized ‘here’s this fabulous new addition to the district,’ and it was hard to get to,” Bailey said. The $11 million Iowa Veterans Museum opened in 2008 and at the time there was serious discussion about ways to provide additional parking “that didn’t come to pass.”

Shifting the visitor’s entrance also will improve functionality on the lower level. The current museum store will be removed, substantially increasing the capacity of the event center. Along with improved amenities, the new space will provide an updated venue that will accommodate larger events.

The facility renovation will be led by Invision and Peters Construction Corp.

These changes have been a long time coming, said Barbara Corson, a Grout Museum District trustee on the board of directors. “When the planetarium reopened and has been so popular, it became more crucial than ever for us to best utilize the museum.

“I think we are fortunate to have a museum of this magnitude in the metropolitan area. We have to keep moving forward, always improving and always conscious of how we can best offer our services and best accommodate our patrons,” Corson explained.

Board trustee Tammy Fleming noted that the move will relocate the main entrance back to its original location, prior to building of the veterans museum.

“Moving the entrance helps us achieve a more enhanced museum experience and ultimately provide a better flow for patrons into the museum and planetarium. The new flow will create a comfortable atmosphere for people and more efficiency for the staff,” Fleming explained.

Funding has already been secured for some renovation costs, Bailey said.

“The price tag is a moving target because the cost of materials keeps going up, but we currently have enough funds to begin work on the interior changes, but it will be about $1 million to do the complete renovation. Any donation amount will help.”

Donations also can be made in tribute to a family member, such as a veteran, or astronomy or history enthusiast.

Work may begin as early as August, Bailey said.

To donate to the “Opening New Doors” campaign, visit gmdistrict.org/donate, or call (319) 234-6357 for more information.

