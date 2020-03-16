Grout Museum District calls for nominations

WATERLOO — The Grout Museum District is seeking nominations for the Sullivan Brothers Outstanding Military Family Award and the Van G. Miller Memorial Award For Outstanding Support For Our Armed Forces.

The purpose of the Sullivan Brothers award is to recognize and honor families with three or more military service members who have demonstrated exemplary community service, and have sacrificed to uphold the home and family through – and in support of – their loved one’s service to our country.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The purpose of the Van G. Miller award is to honor businesses based in the state of Iowa who go above and beyond in honoring, supporting or hiring veterans and active duty military.

Winners of the awards will be announced at the 11th annual “A Night at the Museum: Bootleggers & Ballots” fundraising event for the Grout Museum District on June 13.

The event will be held at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is $35 per person. The cost includes buffets, live music and museum activities. There will also be a silent auction, cash bar, bottle cap pull and cork pull.

Nominations are due by May 8 and can be submitted through the Museum’s website: www.groutmuseumdistrict.org/2020Fundraiser. For more information please call 234-6357.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0