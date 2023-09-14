WATERLOO – The Grout Museum District will be holding Discovery Days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Grout Museum.

At Discovery Days, attendees can explore the importance of visually documenting and writing about the world as they celebrate the anniversary of the first issue of National Geographic.

Hands-on activities are drop-in and free with museum admission.

Admission is $15 for adults, $8 for veterans and children aged four to 13 and free for children aged three and under. Admission for museum members is also free.

For more details, visit gmdistrict.org or call (319) 234-6357.

