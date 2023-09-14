WATERLOO – The Grout Museum District will be holding Discovery Days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Grout Museum.
At Discovery Days, attendees can explore the importance of visually documenting and writing about the world as they celebrate the anniversary of the first issue of National Geographic.
Hands-on activities are drop-in and free with museum admission.
Admission is $15 for adults, $8 for veterans and children aged four to 13 and free for children aged three and under. Admission for museum members is also free.
For more details, visit gmdistrict.org or call (319) 234-6357.
Today in history: Sept. 13
1959: Elvis Presley
1971: Attica
1993: Yitzhak Rabin and Yasser Arafat
1996: Tupac Shakur
1997: Mother Teresa Funeral
2001: Airplanes
2008: Hurricane Ike
2020: Donald Trump
2021: New York City Public schools
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.