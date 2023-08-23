Old-house aficionados and the curious can step inside an 1880 farmhouse, a Queen Anne Victorian built in 1895 and a 1902 historic mansion – now a bed-and-breakfast inn – during Saturday’s Tour of Classic Homes in Waterloo and Cedar Falls.

They are among six homes and a 1907 fire station to be featured during the fundraising event from 1 to 5 p.m., presented by the Grout Museum District and Friends of the Grout Historic Houses. Supporting sponsor is Koch Construction.

Tickets are $15, available online at gmdistrict.org/TOH2023, or at any of the homes on tour day. Registration is required to attend.

“The focus of our Friends group is to support the retention of our two beautiful ladies on the Grout Museum District campus – the Renssalaer Russell House and Snowden House. Like anyone’s older home, there is upkeep and maintenance that needs to take place, and we have a lot of projects planned, such as foundation work and painting,” said Jim Aronson, a Friends member and tour chairperson.

From its origins as an Old House Fair and Tour in 2001, funds have been used to support the maintenance and upkeep of the historic Russell House, built in 1861 and often described as one of Iowa's best examples of Italianate architecture, and the Snowden House, built in 1878. The entire Russell House and the Snowden House's brick Victorian Italianate exterior are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The tour is one of the Grout’s most popular fundraisers, Aronson said.

Traditionally, the tour showcases an historic repurposed site, which will be West Side Fire Station No. 2, the El Mecca Building at 720 Commercial St. Built in 1907, it was the first fire station on the west side of the Cedar River and served as a fire station until 1969. From 1977 to 2006, it served as the El Mecca Shrine Club.

JSA Development purchased the property in 2006. In 2022, JSA contracted with Peters Construction to begin restoring the station to house Experience Waterloo on the main floor and three apartments on the second floor. Original tile walls and wainscoted ceilings have been preserved along with other details.

Featured homes in Waterloo and their owners are Chris and Kelly Schmitz's Weis Mansion Bed & Breakfast, 800 W. Fourth St.; Terry and Lena Phillips, 2203 Idaho St.; Laura Hoy, 335 Almond St.; and Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, 404 Allen St. In Cedar Falls, historic homes on the tour are owned by Susan Card, 501 W. First St., and Carrie and Dirk Buschman, 903 Iowa St.

The Weis Mansion, with both Queen Anne and Colonial Revival elements, has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1989. Features include an open staircase in the foyer, stained glass windows and period woodwork, and six B&B suites, all with period furnishings.

The Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity home on Allen Street is one of five houses in the Church Row neighborhood being revitalized. Built in 1891, it was acquired by Habitat in 2022 and work began in early 2023.

Projects have included replacing the roof and siding, updating electrical and plumbing, and reconstructing a front porch. A walk-out porch on the second floor remains intact. When completed, the home will be sold to a new owner who qualifies for either Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity or Work Force Housing guidelines.

Laura Hoy’s home, known as The Almond House, is a connecting place for Walnut Neighborhood partners and neighbors to promote holistic neighborhood development. Built in 1915 by two sisters who worked as laundresses their entire lives, the restored four-square house features original woodwork, floors and kitchen cabinetry, chandeliers and restored limestone basement walls.

The Phillips home at 2203 Idaho St., is a modified Tudor-style house finished in 2014, featuring brick work by American Bosnian Masonry, an iron staircase by Grosse Steel in Waverly, and architectural details such as a coffered ceiling in the dining room and six-inch crown moldings in the living room, hand-built fireplaces and granite windowsills.

In Cedar Falls, the Daniel and Margaret Wild home, 501 W. First St., was built in 1895. Owned by Susan Card, she undertook renovating the master bathroom and kitchen porch as well as extensive exterior paint and decorative wood repair after purchasing the home in 2011. Sitting high above the Cedar River, the home boasts a spindle-style walnut staircase, a seven-sided office and period furnishings. The previous owner restored walls and ceilings, updated electrical and plumbing and built a carriage house-style garage. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2017.

Interior designer Carrie Buschman, now part owner of Koch Construction, and husband Dirk purchased their 1880 farmhouse. The home includes a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, an open foyer, large kitchen and pantry and second-floor sitting area. Previous owners totally gutted the interior, resided the exterior and replaced windows.

