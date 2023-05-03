WATERLOO – The Grout Museum will be offering summer camps for children ages six and up beginning in June and running through August. Registration is open now.
Summer camps will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Camp themes include pirates, fairytales, outer space, art, robotics, plants and more.
Camps are designed for child ages six to nine and 10 to 14.
Camps are $58 for museum members and $65 for non-members. Extended care is also available for families in need of early drop off or late pick up for an extra fee.
To register, visit gmdistrict.org/calendar of call (319) 234-6357.
