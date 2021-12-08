 Skip to main content
Grout Museum announces children's tea parties, museum school for 2022

tea party illustration
SHUTTERSTOCK

WATERLOO – The Grout Museum will be hosting tea parties at Snowden House, 306 Washington St., through May 22. Each themed party will included themed crafts, treats, tea and other beverages.

Tea parties will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 18, Jan. 29, Feb. 26, April 16 and May 28.

Tea parties are $8 for members; $10 for non-members. Pre-registration is required. To sign up, go to gmdistrict.org or call 319.234.6357.

Museum School will take place Saturdays each month through May 2022 at the Grout Museum District, 503 South St. Third graders who attended Museum School during a particular month can bring their families free of charge to that month’s designated day to share what they’ve learned.

For more information, call 319-234-6357 or visit gmdistrict.org.

