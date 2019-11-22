{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Bob Neymeyer will give a presentation, “World War I and Its Effect on Waterloo,” on Nov. 26 to the Cedar Valley Historical Society meeting at the Grout Museum of History and Science, 503 South St.

It starts at 7 p.m., and refreshments will be served after the talk.

Neymeyer has been the historian at the Grout Museum since 2002, where he has helped develop exhibits for the Iowa Veterans Museum. He has also been in charge of the Voices of Iowa Oral History project which now has more than 1600 interviews with Iowa veterans.

Earlier this year, he received the William J. Petersen & Edgar R. Harlan Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the Iowa State Historical Society.

All programs are open to the public. Admission fees are $3 for adults and $2 for children.

New members are always welcome. Anyone interested in becoming a member and learning more about upcoming programs should contact Craig Bravender at (319) 296-3019.

