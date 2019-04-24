WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Roundtable and Iowa Sons of Union Veterans are working together to place special markers for the last Civil War veterans to die in Black Hawk and Bremer counties.
The late Henry Bray, of Black Hawk County, who is buried in Elmwood Cemetery, will be honored at 10 a.m. Saturday. His great-niece, Mary Yetter, will attend.
Martin Stebbins of Bremer County is buried at Harlington Cemetery. His program will be at 1 p.m.
“We’re hoping for good weather,” said Jim Petersen of the Cedar Valley Roundtable.
The event is to remind people of the sacrifices made by Americans during the Civil War and the reasons it was fought, Petersen said.
“These men volunteered to serve,” Petersen said.
Similar events will take place in all 99 Iowa counties.
“It takes time to get everything organized,” said Jo Porter, of the Cedar Valley Roundtable. “Both of these men were quite young when they enlisted.”
Bray was 17 and Martin was 18, and they both endured a lot of hardships, Porter said. “They marched 10,000 miles.”
Near the end of the war Bray ended up near Pensacola, Fla.
“A private made $13 a month,” Petersen said. “The life expectancy of person back then was about 55.”
Bray was born Feb. 25, 1844, in Illinois. He trained for the war in Kentucky and participated in the siege of Vicksburg, Mississippi.
At least 10 years after the war Bray relocated to the Quasqueton area and worked as laborer and owned a tavern. Around 1900, he moved to Waterloo and became a barber. He was featured in several Courier articles after 1937 and participated in Waterloo Memorial Day events every year. He died in 1943, having lived to hear of four major American military conflicts. He was one of the oldest Civil War veterans.
There will be a color guard made up of ROTC students from East and West High schools at both programs.
