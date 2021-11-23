 Skip to main content
Group to read 'The Polar Express' at Hartman event

CEDAR FALLS -- The next 2nd Sunday Speaker Series event at Hartman Reserve will feature the Cedar River Readers group presenting "The Polar Express."

The presentation will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Community Room. The young and the young at heart will enjoy this magical holiday classic brought to life through a readers theater performance by the Cedar River Readers.

There will be a special appearance by Santa after the performance. There is no cost to attend, but seating will be limited so registration is required at www.BlackHawkCountyParks.com under the Events menu.

