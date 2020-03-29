Group needs warehouse to continue offering free furniture

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

That warehouse now also has been rented, and the organization has to move again by May 1.

“We are in no better shape than the clients we help,” said Susan Johnston, founder of Central Furniture Rescue. “We are transient and unstable, and we cannot focus on the future if we don’t have a stable place to be.”

In a perfect world, Johnston hopes someone with an empty warehouse can lease it to Central Furniture Rescue for five years for $1 a year. She doesn’t want Central Furniture Rescue to own a building because it’s not “financially responsible” for the organization. “What happens if we suddenly don’t need the building anymore?” she said.

“We need to have warehouse space to be able to have an inventory of at least three weeks’ worth of deliveries at a time,” Johnston said. “That would have to be storage to hold 150 beds, 50 couches ... at a minimum 10,000 square feet.”

As of mid-March, Central Furniture Rescue had made 75 deliveries in 2020, and Johnston said they are behind. Johnston estimates they will reach 500 households this year, delivering to almost 10 households a week.

Central Furniture Rescue relies on volunteers to make deliveries, donating their vehicles, gas and time to move furniture from the warehouse to someone’s home.