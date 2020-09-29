Group hopes Cedar Valley joins them in learning 'How to Be an Antiracist'

CEDAR FALLS -- The first book chosen for a community book club will focus on one of the biggest problems the community faces.
The bestselling book "How to Be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi was chosen for the first Cedar Valley Book Read, an effort by several community leaders to discuss racism in Waterloo and Cedar Falls, particularly in light of a 2018 study naming the metro area the worst place to be Black in America.
"Our community has made strides ever since we were identified by 24/7 (Wall St.) as the worst place for African-Americans to live," said organizer Cathy Young. "But I think this effort will be huge in helping us turn a corner locally."
The book was chosen for the University of Northern Iowa's third-annual Diversity Book Read after a summer that "kept getting worse" after the death of George Floyd and the resulting nationwide protests, said Gwenne Berry, UNI's chief diversity officer.
"It was very clear that we were not going to avoid this conversation about race, and that it would be wonderful if we could all have common language to talk about it," Berry said. "And read a book that didn't just educate us, but moved us to action."
Young and Berry say "How to Be an Antiracist" does just that: It tells Kendi's personal story, talks about the difference between being "not racist" and "antiracist," and provides concrete steps (and an optional workbook) for people to begin thinking about racism differently.
It's work Berry, who works at one of the Cedar Valley's largest institutions, knows needs to be done.
"I am constantly told by people who are white, 'I don't understand why they need you. I don't understand why people can't just go to school, just get over it, just keep moving. You gotta pull yourself up by your bootstraps,' because they did," Berry said.
That way of thinking about people of color makes racism their problem to shoulder alone, facing institutions and policies not built to serve them.
"It's a way of saying our students have some deficit and there's something wrong with them, and we need to fix what's wrong so they can fit in here -- and that's the backwards way to think about it," Berry said. "We need to put the onus on the institution to educate, to say, 'Wait a minute, what can we do to change and to assist them?'"
Besides UNI, educators and students from Waterloo and Cedar Falls, Wartburg, Hawkeye and Allen colleges will join others from the YWCA, Grow Cedar Valley, Target Distribution Center, the Cedar Valley Interfaith Council, law enforcement and multiple churches in reading the book.
"I am a native Waterlooan, and I know this can be a good community, and I'm seeing it happen just by the number of people who have said, 'We're in, we want to learn, we want to do better,'" Berry said.
Everyone in the community is invited to participate. by signing up at this link. Discussions facilitated by Abraham Funchess will take place virtually via Facebook Live on Thursday evenings in October. Those discussions will be archived on the Cedar Valley Book Read's Facebook group for later viewing.
"I really look forward to it. I want to learn. I want to grow," Young said. "And I think that's the attitude of the people who are signing up."
