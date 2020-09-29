Group hopes Cedar Valley joins them in learning 'How to Be an Antiracist'

It's work Berry, who works at one of the Cedar Valley's largest institutions, knows needs to be done.

"I am constantly told by people who are white, 'I don't understand why they need you. I don't understand why people can't just go to school, just get over it, just keep moving. You gotta pull yourself up by your bootstraps,' because they did," Berry said.

That way of thinking about people of color makes racism their problem to shoulder alone, facing institutions and policies not built to serve them.

"It's a way of saying our students have some deficit and there's something wrong with them, and we need to fix what's wrong so they can fit in here -- and that's the backwards way to think about it," Berry said. "We need to put the onus on the institution to educate, to say, 'Wait a minute, what can we do to change and to assist them?'"

Besides UNI, educators and students from Waterloo and Cedar Falls, Wartburg, Hawkeye and Allen colleges will join others from the YWCA, Grow Cedar Valley, Target Distribution Center, the Cedar Valley Interfaith Council, law enforcement and multiple churches in reading the book.