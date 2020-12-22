Group accuses Omega Cabinetry of unsafe COVID workplace; company disputes

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We are committed to providing our associates with an environment where they feel comfortable and safe," the company said in an email to The Courier on Tuesday morning. "If at any point our associates don't see protocols being followed, we encourage them to reach out to human resources."

In the letter, the council accused the company of being “too lax” in its coronavirus measures, asking Omega “to help keep your employees, their families and our communities as safe as possible during these trying times.”

“As you know, an establishment the size of yours can easily become a super spreader of COVID,” the letter read. “The effects of the health and safety policies of a large-sized employer, along with the enforcement of those policies, have consequences far beyond the facility bounds during a pandemic.”

The letter comes on the heels of similar issues at Tyson Fresh Meats in Waterloo, which fired supervisors amid a lawsuit accusing the company of failing to protect its workers from COVID-19 infection and death.