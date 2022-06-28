Groundbreaking set Wednesday for Grundy County Memorial Hospital building project

GRUNDY CENTER — Grundy County Memorial Hospital is marking its upcoming 70th anniversary by kicking off a $31 million project to improve its surgery, laboratory and imaging departments.

Groundbreaking for the new hospital addition is set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and caps a three-year planning process. The event will be directly east of the present hospital.

The hospital’s board of commissioners gave its final approval to the project in February. It includes U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development long-term loans and local bank financing, which was finalized in April. Bids for the project were awarded in early May.

The two-phase project begins with new construction of a 24,000-square-foot addition, which includes a new surgery department. The department will feature expanded pre-op and post-op rooms, two larger operating rooms, and a dedicated entrance and parking area.

An expanded radiology and imaging department will occupy a portion of the new building, providing MRI and CT services side-by-side in a location that supports improved safety and efficiency. Once the surgery moves to its new space, the existing lab can be expanded to double its current size.

The entire project is slated for completion in spring 2024.

Grundy County Memorial Hospital is a critical access hospital affiliated with the Waterloo region of UnityPoint Health and has been open since 1952. It has more than 50,000 patient visits annually for a variety of outpatient, emergency, and medical and surgical health care needs.

