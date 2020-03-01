Groundbreaking growth in Waverly, Shell Rock

WAVERLY – This town of nearly 10,000 people just minutes north of the Cedar Falls-Waterloo metro area is bustling this year with a $27 million hospital expansion project, new business offices and several housing projects in the works.
“There are a lot of truly positive things happening in Waverly,” said Waverly Economic Development Specialist Connie Tolan.
Crews will break ground this year on the expansion to Waverly Health Center, an award-winning hospital and medical center, at 312 Ninth St. S.W. The project will upgrade and expand the emergency department and clinic spaces for the operation that serves patients across five counties.
Across town the city has revamped the former Lutheran Mutual Insurance Society office building into downtown apartment housing units at 200 First St. N.E. Waverly Historic Lofts are nearing completion with 34 apartment units featuring river views, brass and marble finishes and the building’s historic character.
The new digs are just part of more than 100 apartment units that have been constructed in Waverly in the past three years, filling a market demand from young professionals looking for rental housing with all the amenities.
Adding to the momentum is The Accel Group, an Iowa-based insurance agency with five locations across the state. The firm moved into its new 15,100-square-foot facility in October 2019 at 301 Oak Ridge Circle.
The new space, designed by Emergent Architecture in Cedar Falls and built by Steege Construction in Waverly, allows for more space to accommodate technology-driven conference rooms and phone booths, a social café and an outdoor terrace with views to the city.
“With continued growth and a vision that includes further expansion regionally, we were excited for the opportunity to design and lease a space to better serve our staff and clients,” said Ty Burke, a partner with The Accel Group. “What started as a piece of land has turned into a statement for the culture and ambitions of our company.”
The tech firm Network Control also expanded operations and moved into a renovated space in Willow Lawn Mall at 195 20th St. N.W.
The company’s owner, of California, chose Waverly as its headquarters because of the city’s high-quality workforce and gigabit internet services, said Tolan.
The city also attracted recognition last month with the 2020 Healthy Hometown Community Award at the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative awards ceremony. Waverly’s healthy initiatives include traffic calming measures by the recent reconfiguration of Bremer Avenue/Highway 3, expanded community sharing gardens, and a tobacco- and nicotine-free policy covering the 21 parks in Waverly and seven miles of trail system.
“We are incredibly proud of what our community has accomplished to create more environments and opportunities for our citizens to move more, eat well and feel better and are appreciative to have proactive community organizations that support and encourage this work,” said Mayor Adam Hoffman.
You have free articles remaining.
Waverly will unveil a community marketing campaign at the end of the month that will showcase opportunities and quality of life to further bolster the workforce, residents, business investments and tourism.
Nearby Butler County, home to the city of Shell Rock, with about 1,200 people, has seen tremendous growth in the railcar industry.
The newly-developed Butler Intermodal Terminal in Shell Rock has put Northeast Iowa on the map for global shipping services with a recent collaboration.
Several companies partnered together to create an internationally focused intermodal service through the terminal, providing an alternative to larger Midwest rail hubs in the Twin Cities and Chicago. It’s expected to provide a cost-competitive solution to reduce long-haul trucking miles and save time and fuel costs.
The businesses include Valor Victoria, a Midwest company that has opened new international markets with local access, Iowa Northern Railway Company, a shortline railroad serving industries throughout north central Iowa, Watco Cos., a transportation and supply chain logistics company, and Union Pacific, the railroad that connects 23 states by rail.
“I think the impact that project can have on our entire region is pretty significant, because it’s a service that’s not been available in our region,” said Jeff Kolb, executive director of the Butler County Development Alliance.
Adjacent to the intermodal site is Trinity Rail Maintenance Services that broke ground last summer and is expected to roll in more than 250 jobs with a planned capital investment of $60 million into the community. The rail car renovation and manufacturing business, TrinityRail is being built on 230 acres at Butler Logistics Park, located between Shell Rock and Clarksville near 220th Street and Vail Avenue.
The business plans to be fully operational by the end of this year.
To prepare for growth in residents, the Butler County Development Alliance embarked on a housing needs assessment project to forecast the number of housing units that will be needed. The project included reports from area real estate agents who provided guidance on what people are looking for and what barriers exist in attracting residents.
The county has been encouraging investments in housing and preserving existing housing.
“Housing is a top priority for a lot of our communities,” Kolb said.
PHOTOS: Irving School a two-time champ for healthiest state award
It’s the incorporation of mental and physical fitness into nearly all aspects of the daily school routine at Irving Elementary that has rocketed them to statewide recognition as the two-time winner of the Healthiest State K-12 School Award presented by HealthPartners UnityPoint Health.