Groundbreaking growth in Waverly, Shell Rock

The new space, designed by Emergent Architecture in Cedar Falls and built by Steege Construction in Waverly, allows for more space to accommodate technology-driven conference rooms and phone booths, a social café and an outdoor terrace with views to the city.

“With continued growth and a vision that includes further expansion regionally, we were excited for the opportunity to design and lease a space to better serve our staff and clients,” said Ty Burke, a partner with The Accel Group. “What started as a piece of land has turned into a statement for the culture and ambitions of our company.”

The tech firm Network Control also expanded operations and moved into a renovated space in Willow Lawn Mall at 195 20th St. N.W.

The company’s owner, of California, chose Waverly as its headquarters because of the city’s high-quality workforce and gigabit internet services, said Tolan.

The city also attracted recognition last month with the 2020 Healthy Hometown Community Award at the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative awards ceremony. Waverly’s healthy initiatives include traffic calming measures by the recent reconfiguration of Bremer Avenue/Highway 3, expanded community sharing gardens, and a tobacco- and nicotine-free policy covering the 21 parks in Waverly and seven miles of trail system.