Grocers association accepting community grant applications

The Iowa Grocery Industry Association is accepting applications for its Build with Bags community grants. The Build with Bags program awards grants of up to $2,000 for purchases of picnic tables, park benches, planters and playground equipment made of recycled plastic. The IGIA works with Plastic Recycling of Iowa Falls to supply the recycled products.

Participating retailers include Fareway and Hy-Vee locations as well as many independent grocers throughout the state.

Build with Bags is a cooperative effort of IGIA, Keep Iowa Beautiful, Metro Waste Authority in Des Moines and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Details on how to apply and selection criteria are outlined at http://www.iowagrocers.com/build-with-bags-grant-application.cfm. The deadline to apply for a grant is March 30.Grants recipients will be announced in conjunction with Earth Day on April 22.

