WATERLOO — A local family made the holiday a little merrier for two Cedar Valley nonprofits and the people they serve.
On Dec. 23, the Bertch family granted $50,000 to Grin and Grow Child Care and $25,000 to Try Pie from the Gary, Rebecca, Eric, and Elizabeth Bertch Family Fund held with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.
“Our family is blessed to live in the Cedar Valley. We want to give back to organizations making a difference where we live, and both Try Pie and Grin and Grow are providing valuable services to children, youth, and families,” said Becky Bertch. “We are excited to be able to use our fund with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa to make these impacts.”
The Bertch family are owners of Bertch Cabinets and the local entrepreneurs behind Lost Island Waterpark and the upcoming Lost Island Theme Park, which broke ground in August.
The $50,000 grant to Grin and Grow Child Care, a nonprofit child care agency, will support the organization’s operations and increase the quality of child care for children they serve. Grin and Grow has been serving the Cedar Valley since 1943 and serves families and children, including those facing economic barriers to finding child care services.
“We are in shock,” said Ed Gruenwald, director of operations and development at Grin and Grow. “A gift like this does so much for our organization, most importantly ensuring the children at our center have the best opportunity to be ready for school. For many of the kids we serve, this is a crucial first step to getting a head start that allows them to be successful.”
You have free articles remaining.
The $25,000 grant to Try Pie will allow the organization to purchase a food truck to expand its business model and provide new opportunities for the young women they work with. Try Pie is a youth development program using employment as an opportunity to engage and equip young women for successful futures. The Bertch family also made a grant to Try Pie in 2017 that allowed it to move to its current storefront location in downtown Waterloo.
“Part of the reason we love this is it’s teaching to fish, rather than just giving the fish,” said Gary Bertch. “Plus, both Becky’s mom and my mom were awesome pie makers. It just speaks to us.”
“The Bertch family’s support is truly impacting the lives of the young women in our program. It makes it possible for us to continue to try new ways to equip them with valuable skills and learning for their futures,” said Megan Tensen, Try Pie co-director.
The Bertch family established the Gary, Rebecca, Eric, and Elizabeth Bertch Family Fund with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa in 2005. Since then, the family has advised nearly $775,000 in grants from their donor-advised fund.
Look inside the new Companion Animal Clinic and Pet Resort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.