WATERLOO – Grin & Grow Child Care in Waterloo has launched a matching gift campaign to raise funds to support the organization’s operations and to increase the quality of care for children they serve.
The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa will match Grin & Grow’s funds raised, dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000.
“We want to help ensure this campaign is a game-changer for Grin & Grow,” said Kaye Englin, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. “Quality and accessible child care continues to be a barrier for many in Black Hawk County, throughout Iowa, and across the country. We have to begin addressing the child care crisis here locally and Grin & Grow is an organization that is ready to make bold changes to help do that.”
Grin & Grow Child Care is a private, nonprofit organization established in 1943 and currently serves 83 children, ages 6 weeks to 5 years old.
“One of the things we’re excited about is bolstering the curriculum and assessment of the kids,” said Ed Gruenwald, director of operations and Development at Grin & Grow. “We are helping kids that have economic barriers, kids that are new to the country and have other unique barriers. We’re helping them get ready for school so when they do begin public school, they won’t be starting behind. The best investment we can make in our community is giving kids a head start early in life.”
Financial gifts of any size to the Grin & Grow campaign are welcome. Checks should be made payable to Grin & Grow Child Care and can be mailed to the Center at 608 W. Fourth St., Waterloo, IA 50702.
Gifts can also be made on Grin & Grow’s website at www.grinandgrowchildcare.org. Donors can take advantage of normal federal deductions for charitable gifts.
For more information about Grin & Grow or their matching gift campaign, contact Gruenwald at (319) 529-3459 or egruenwald@gmail.com.
