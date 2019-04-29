CEDAR FALLS — Twice a month, a group meets in Cedar Falls, each member wishing they didn’t belong there.
“We’re an unfortunate club,” said Toni Arends, of Dike, who co-founded Mothers With Grieving Hearts, a support group for mothers who’ve lost adult children.
Arends’ 34-year-old daughter, Torri Henning, died of cancer in 2015. Six weeks after Hennings had given birth to a son, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer. Doctors had found it early, and Hennings had a 98 percent chance of survival, Arends said.
“Four-and-a-half years later, she died,” Arends said. “It just kept coming back. How did she end up in the 2 percent? It makes no sense to me.”
Unmoored, she attended a grief support group in the area. But it wasn’t the right fit.
“It was mostly elderly people who had lost a spouse,” Arends explained, or mothers who had lost young children.
The circumstances of losing an adult child are unique, MWGH members say.
“As an adult, our child may have been married, may have had their own children. As a parent we may not get much say in the funeral arrangements, what is done with their things, (and) sometimes we even lose touch with our own grandchildren because their spouse remarries, moves far away or just refuses to contact us,” Arends said.
Laurie Morris, of Cedar Falls, understands Arends’ pain. Her daughter, Allison, died in June 2017 of a brain aneurysm at age 28. Allison was a newlywed. Her belongings became lost in a sea of grief and misunderstanding following the funeral.
“We never got any of her stuff,” Morris said.
Mothers With Grieving Hearts meets at 4 p.m. the first and third Mondays at Orchard Hill Church. Group members have lost children in various ways — illness, suicide, homicide and accidents.
Holly Secor’s 21-year-old son, Bryce, was killed in a car accident in 2005. He’d been driving home from work. Secor, of Cedar Falls, remembers police knocking at the door and a phone call confirming her son was gone. Bryce had been engaged. Secor remains in contact with his former fiance.
“About a year after Bryce died she said she wanted to let me know she was dating someone. I was happy for her, but I cried because she could go on and I couldn’t,” Secor said.
That’s the harsh reality of losing an adult child, Arends said. Her son-in-law has remarried and moved with her grandson to Colorado.
“People say broken hearts can be mended, but when you lose a child you lose a piece of your soul,” she said. “That can never be mended. There will always be a giant hole inside of you.”
Morris said meeting with moms who understand that grief has helped her, and she hopes other mothers in her situation reach out to the group if they feel a need.
“It’s been the answer to my prayers,” she said. “It’s such an immense comfort to be around these other moms who know what I’m feeling.”
For more information on Mothers With Grieving Hearts, contact Arends at toni.arends@gmail.com.
