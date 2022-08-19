Greider to hold constituent meeting

WqATERLOO -- Waterloo Ward 2 City Councilor Jonathan Grieder will hold a constituent meeting from 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, in Meeting Room A at the Waterloo Public Library. This constituent is forum open to all residents of Waterloo. Grieder and Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson will be on hand to answer any questions, concerns or comments that people may have about Waterloo.