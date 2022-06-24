Greider to hold constituent meeting

Courier staff
WATERLOO -- Waterloo Ward 2 City Councilor Jonathan Grieder will host a constituent meeting Wednesday. The meeting will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Meeting Room A at the Waterloo Public Library. This meeting will be a continuation of the conversation around gun violence in our community. Grieder will present the solutions discussed at the City Council a few weeks ago and then open the floor for a community conversation.
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Iowa
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as
economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate
a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska and Utah, to 5.3% in New Mexico and 5.8% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.
To that end,
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Iowa using data from the BLS. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in April 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.
Canva
#50. Cedar County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.08%
--- 1 month change: -1.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 10,524 (219 unemployed)
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Franklin County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.08%
--- 1 month change: -1.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 5,622 (117 unemployed)
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Guthrie County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.10%
--- 1 month change: -1.7%
--- 1 year change: -2.4%
- Total labor force: 5,573 (117 unemployed)
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Clay County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.10%
--- 1 month change: -0.9%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 8,509 (179 unemployed)
JNix // Shutterstock
#46. Van Buren County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.11%
--- 1 month change: -1.1%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 3,693 (78 unemployed)
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Union County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.11%
--- 1 month change: -1.5%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 6,147 (130 unemployed)
Canva
#44. Chickasaw County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.13%
--- 1 month change: -1.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 6,473 (138 unemployed)
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Appanoose County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.14%
--- 1 month change: -1.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 6,088 (130 unemployed)
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Emmet County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.14%
--- 1 month change: -1.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 4,914 (105 unemployed)
Phinn // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Hardin County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.16%
--- 1 month change: -1.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 7,900 (171 unemployed)
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Woodbury County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.22%
--- 1 month change: -0.9%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 54,996 (1,223 unemployed)
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#38. Henry County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.27%
--- 1 month change: -1.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 9,624 (218 unemployed)
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Polk County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.27%
--- 1 month change: -1.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.6%
- Total labor force: 271,453 (6,155 unemployed)
Lauren Shufelberger // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Cerro Gordo County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.30%
--- 1 month change: -1.0%
--- 1 year change: -2.5%
- Total labor force: 22,158 (509 unemployed)
Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Poweshiek County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.30%
--- 1 month change: -1.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.5%
- Total labor force: 10,664 (245 unemployed)
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Benton County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.31%
--- 1 month change: -1.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 12,764 (295 unemployed)
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Butler County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.32%
--- 1 month change: -1.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 8,052 (187 unemployed)
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Wright County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.34%
--- 1 month change: -0.9%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 6,709 (157 unemployed)
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Winnebago County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.35%
--- 1 month change: -0.8%
--- 1 year change: -3.8%
- Total labor force: 4,887 (115 unemployed)
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia
#30. Jasper County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.36%
--- 1 month change: -1.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 18,670 (441 unemployed)
Canva
#29. Monona County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.36%
--- 1 month change: -1.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.5%
- Total labor force: 4,440 (105 unemployed)
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Dubuque County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.37%
--- 1 month change: -1.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 55,030 (1,305 unemployed)
FluffyGryphon // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Worth County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.40%
--- 1 month change: -1.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 4,005 (96 unemployed)
Canva
#26. Hamilton County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.40%
--- 1 month change: -0.9%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 6,959 (167 unemployed)
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Black Hawk County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.42%
--- 1 month change: -1.0%
--- 1 year change: -2.5%
- Total labor force: 68,561 (1,658 unemployed)
David Wilson // Wikimedia
#24. Clarke County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.43%
--- 1 month change: -1.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 4,856 (118 unemployed)
Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Muscatine County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.44%
--- 1 month change: -1.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.7%
- Total labor force: 20,549 (501 unemployed)
Thug outlaw69 // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Webster County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.44%
--- 1 month change: -1.0%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 18,414 (450 unemployed)
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Louisa County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.45%
--- 1 month change: -1.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 5,848 (143 unemployed)
USFWSmidwest // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Dickinson County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.45%
--- 1 month change: -1.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 10,090 (247 unemployed)
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Floyd County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.47%
--- 1 month change: -1.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 8,204 (203 unemployed)
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Madison County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.48%
--- 1 month change: -2.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 8,622 (214 unemployed)
Pixabay
#17. Howard County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.52%
--- 1 month change: -1.7%
--- 1 year change: -1.3%
- Total labor force: 5,201 (131 unemployed)
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Wapello County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.55%
--- 1 month change: -1.0%
--- 1 year change: -2.7%
- Total labor force: 16,934 (432 unemployed)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Linn County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.56%
--- 1 month change: -1.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.9%
- Total labor force: 117,754 (3,020 unemployed)
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Tama County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.65%
--- 1 month change: -2.0%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 9,223 (244 unemployed)
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Jones County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.65%
--- 1 month change: -1.8%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 10,173 (270 unemployed)
Bubba73 // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Scott County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.74%
--- 1 month change: -1.1%
--- 1 year change: -3.3%
- Total labor force: 88,797 (2,430 unemployed)
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Jackson County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.74%
--- 1 month change: -1.6%
--- 1 year change: -2.5%
- Total labor force: 10,718 (294 unemployed)
Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Winneshiek County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.79%
--- 1 month change: -1.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 11,996 (335 unemployed)
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Clayton County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.82%
--- 1 month change: -3.0%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 9,581 (270 unemployed)
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Clinton County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.87%
--- 1 month change: -1.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.6%
- Total labor force: 22,038 (633 unemployed)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Allamakee County
- Current unemployment rate: 3.21%
--- 1 month change: -1.9%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 7,111 (228 unemployed)
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Crawford County
- Current unemployment rate: 3.23%
--- 1 month change: -2.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 7,956 (257 unemployed)
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Des Moines County
- Current unemployment rate: 3.88%
--- 1 month change: -1.1%
--- 1 year change: -2.7%
- Total labor force: 18,114 (702 unemployed)
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Lee County
- Current unemployment rate: 4.09%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 15,243 (624 unemployed)
Library of Congress
