Greider to hold constituent meeting

  • Updated
WATERLOO -- Waterloo Ward 2 City Councilor Jonathan Grieder will host a constituent meeting Wednesday. The meeting will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Meeting Room A at the Waterloo Public Library. This meeting will be a continuation of the conversation around gun violence in our community. Grieder will present the solutions discussed at the City Council a few weeks ago and then open the floor for a community conversation.

