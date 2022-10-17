Greg Holt named new executive director at Cedar Falls Community Theatre

CEDAR FALLS — Greg Holt has been named executive director of the Cedar Falls Community Theatre and the Oster Regent Theatre.

He is replacing John Luzaich, CFCT’s current general manager, who is officially retiring Jan. 31. Holt begins his duties Dec. 12.

Currently, Holt is artistic director at the Waterloo Community Playhouse where he directs five or more productions each season.

“It’s always good to have new challenges and a chance to work in a new space and grow,” Holt said. In this new role, he will oversee artistic projects from both CFCT and the Oster Regent. “I hope to be able to direct one play each season, but my primary focus will be in trying to maximize use of the space.”

He is looking forward to continuing to build on the foundation of what Luzaich and staff have achieved. “The Oster Regent is ready for its next life as a live performance venue, and I’m anxious for CFCT to play a larger role in bringing art, theater and creativity to a higher level.”

A search committee led by Pat Lyons selected Holt from among 26 candidates from five states. The title has been changed from general manager to executive director.

“Greg brings a wealth of experience and local contacts, but the things our search committee really valued were his demonstrated commitment to inclusion, outreach and professionalism. We are overjoyed that Greg will be raising the bar for performance art in the Cedar Valley for years to come,” said CFCT Board President Meghan McEleney, in a news release.

Holt has been artistic director at WCP since 2015. He was the Black Hawk Children’s Theatre artistic director for eight years from 1995 to 2003, directing more than 36 shows. He left Iowa to pursue other theater opportunities and returned to the Cedar Valley in 2007 as director of youth and drama ministry at the First Congregational Church.

A veteran actor and director, he directs biennial theater productions at North Star Community Services, and is founder and director of Red Herring Theatre. He previously directed Potter’s House Players and the Parabola Youth Theatre.

He collaborated with artist/cinematographer Paco Rosic of Waterloo to direct the thriller “Without You,” released earlier this year, the 2021 documentary “Hopian: Slow Moving Change in America’s Heartland,” and in 2020, the short film, “An Inspired Mind.”

A native of Washington, D.C., Holt began acting at age 6. He earned his drama degree from Warren Wilson College in Asheville, N.C., and a bachelor’s degree in fine arts and master’s degree in theater from University of Denver in Colorado.

Holt is former artistic director at Blue Planet Theater in Arkansas as well as Kidworks and The Growing Stage in Chicago. He has directed professionally at the Borealis Theatre (Illinois); Lincoln Theatre (Indiana); CenterStage (Colorado) and the Theatre of Repertoire Americana (Iowa). His productions have been staged in over 20 states around the country.

As a professional actor, Holt has appeared with the Denver Center for the Arts, the MUNY in St. Louis, Bailiwick Theatre in Chicago and Free Shakespeare Company in North Carolina. He has performed on Broadway and has appeared in half a dozen national television commercials, as well as local commercials.

Leaving WCP/BHCT is bittersweet, Holt said, after having invested countless hours in directing shows, teaching classes and more.

“Since COVID, we’ve had more people auditioning for shows, and that’s encouraging that people want community theater as a resource for expressing themselves. I’m really hoping to see collaborative efforts between the two theaters (that) enrich theater in the Cedar Valley.”

His last production with WCP will be “Shrek The Musical” Nov. 11-Dec. 4.

Holt and his wife, Michelle, reside in Cedar Falls.