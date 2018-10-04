WATERLOO – The Waterloo Community Foundation announces the inaugural award of the Greg Freshwater Scholarships to three Waterloo firefighters. Recipients include Andy Dahlhauser, Kyle Zahn and Kyle Bovy.
All are attending paramedic school at Hawkeye Community College through the summer of 2019. Trained paramedic personnel are in short supply; these trained individuals will enhance emergency medical services provided by the city of Waterloo.
This scholarship fund was established in 2017 to honor the life and legacy of Waterloo firefighter Greg Freshwater who was fatally injured in an accident while jogging in south Waterloo in 2017. The scholarship is available to Waterloo firefighters seeking paramedic or EMT training at area accredited post-secondary institutions.
In announcing the fund last year, Waterloo Fire Chief Pat Trealor stated in part, “The idea of an educational fund was brought to me soon after Greg’s death. We hope that through this fund we can support others aspiring to a career in the fire service. Each of these three young firefighters bring honor to Greg and his love of the profession.”
The cost of advanced training is the financial responsibility of each firefighter, which often exceeds $10,000. Tax-deductible donations are being accepted by the Waterloo Community Foundation, with the notation of “Greg Freshwater Fund.” For more information, contact Michelle Temeyer at Michelle.Temeyer@wloocommunityfoundation.org or 883-6022 or go to www.wloocommunityfoundation.org.
