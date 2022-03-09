GreenState makes $1B commitment to minority homeownership

GreenState Credit Union was already at work to create more opportunities for Black Americans.

In 2021, Iowa’s largest credit union began a 10-year, $500 million initiative to help close Iowa’s racial homeownership gap, the sixth largest in the nation. Now it’s doubling down.

Last year, the credit union put forward $70 million as part of its effort to put more Black residents on the path to homeownership. According to GreenState CEO Jeff Disterhoft, the money comes as part of a commitment made following the death of George Floyd. After roughly eight months of planning, the credit union introduced the $70 million, along with the promise to contribute a total of $500 million over the course of 10 years.

According to 2019 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 75% of white Iowans own their homes. The number drops to 50% when including Asians and Latin Americans. Among African Americans, it drops to only 23%.

“The statistics came up glaring to us as the area that we should be focusing on,” said Fred Mims, who serves as chairman of the board of directors for GreenState.

Closing this gap, Disterhoft explained, seemed like the best way to help.

“Homeownership is a huge stepping stone for creating wealth – intergenerational wealth – and so we as an organization, or we as a society, have aspirations to reduce the income inequalities in our communities,” he said. “Homeownership is a fantastic place to start to do so.”

However, Disterhoft says plans have now changed for the better. A recent acquisition of a Chicago-area bank has emboldened GreenState to expand the level of its commitment, raising it to $1 billion and including other minority groups for homeownership opportunities. But ultimately, even this amount will only be a fraction of what is needed on the national level. By stepping up and being an example, Disterhoft and the leadership at GreenState hope to create similar movements within other credit unions.

“As Iowa’s largest home lender, we just felt like we were in a position to do something about it. And while our announcement today is $1 billion for the communities we serve, that’s just one credit union, in one market, in one state,” Disterhoft said. “So our goal is long-term, maybe we can create a movement among credit unions across the country to join us in that.”

Based in North Liberty, GreenState serves more than 350,000 members with 24 office locations — including at 930 Tower Park Drive in Waterloo and at 3409 Cedar Heights Drive in Cedar Falls.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0