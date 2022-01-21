 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GreenState lends more than $7M to Black homeowners in Black Hawk County

Zach Wahls

Wahls

WATERLOO — A local credit union is taking the step of providing a little more assistance for its home loans to help more of the state’s Black residents become homeowners.

GreenState Credit Union set a goal of lending $500 million in home mortgage loans over 10 years to Black members to help close the racial gap in homeownership, and finished its first year in 2021.

Zach Wahls, GreenState’s vice president for community investment and development who is also a Democratic state senator, said the initiative came about after a 2019 report showed Iowa had the sixth-worst racial gap in homeownership in the country.

“As Iowa’s largest financial co-op, we feel we have a unique responsibility to do our part and address racial inequity head on,” he said.

People are also reading…

A report published by the University of Iowa and Iowa Policy Project takes banks to task for this in particular. The report notes an “architecture of mortgage and home insurance ‘redlining,’ uneven access to credit, and — where credit was available — exposure to predatory terms” that kept Black Iowans from owning homes in past decades.

Racial gap in homeownership by U.S. state in 2017

A graph included in the Race in the Heartland 2019 report published by the University of Iowa and Iowa Policy Project.

The dots plot the metrics for black and white, and the line between the dots indicates the gap. The states are ranked from best to worst (left to right), by the ratio of white to black values. The symbols for the twelve Midwestern states are highlighted by coloring the dot for the white value green. The dotted blue line is the national homeownership rate for 2017, 63.8%. Source: American Community Survey, 2017

To remedy that, Wahls noted the credit union needed to do more. It’s offering a new, affordable loan product to members (regardless of race) with “slightly different underwriting standards” and working with other organizations to offer assistance with down payments and closing costs.

“As we did some preliminary market research in this area we found, for a lot of households, coming up with a 20% down payment when working paycheck to paycheck is really hard,” Wahls said.

GreenState’s new initiative needs to lend an average of $50 million per year, which would represent a 67% increase year-over-year to Black members in 2020. Instead, GreenState loaned $70.4 million in 2021, working out to 480 primary mortgages and/or bridge loans to 383 borrowers in Iowa, the credit union said this month.

“We smashed our goal, which we’re obviously very excited about,” said Wahls. “We think that’s a great starting point we’re able to expand on.”

In Black Hawk County, the credit union loaned $7.86 million to 54 borrowers on 69 loans, according to Green State. In Waterloo, $5.65 million was loaned to 42 borrowers for 55 loans.

“There’s a lot of work to do, and it’s not going to happen overnight,” Wahls said. “We’re excited about the first year and the progress we’ve made.”

Download PDF Race in the Heartland 2019
Reporter covering Waterloo, Black Hawk Co. and politics

UNI political communications/journalism grad. Alum of The Calumet (MCC), The Northern Iowan (UNI), Fergus Falls (Minn.) Daily Journal and KWWL. 4-time award-winner while at The Courier. Interested in exposing wrongdoing and holding power to account.

