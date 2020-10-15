Greenfield to appear at Empower Northend 2020 forum on racial and economic justice

WATERLOO — Theresa Greenfield, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, will appear at the Empower Northend 2020 Candidates Forum at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club Teen Center, 815 E. Fourth St.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst was also invited but was unable to attend, organizers said.

The forum will focus on economic inclusion, health care, social justice and infrastructure, and be moderated by the Rev. Abraham Funchess, executive director of the Waterloo Human Rights Commission; Rachelle Chase, the Waterloo-based reporter for the politics website Iowa Starting Line; and Nilvia Reyes Rodriguez, an immigration activist and student at the University of Northern Iowa.

Masks will be required for everyone attending, and crowds will be limited to maintain social distancing.

