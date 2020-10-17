Greenfield speaks on systemic racism, police reform, health care at Waterloo forum

WATERLOO — Sandra Campbell was glad to hear Theresa Greenfield acknowledge systemic racism is real. But she wanted to know what the candidate for U.S. Senate planned to do about it.

Campbell told Greenfield, the Democrat facing Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in the Nov. 3 election, about her own experience giving birth to her now-2-year-old son: Health care providers minimized her pain, she said, and then when complications arose didn’t communicate with her about what was happening.

“I didn’t know if my baby was going to live or die. I didn’t know if I was going to live or die,” the Charles City woman, who is Black, told Greenfield at the Empower Northend 2020 candidate forum Saturday. “It was the scariest moment of my life.”

Greenfield noted a recent 5-year, $10 million federal grant the University of Iowa received to study maternal mortality rates in the state, one of nine such grants nationally, saying she looks forward to its conclusions.