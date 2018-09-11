Subscribe for 33¢ / day
One person was killed in a near head-on collision on the Avenue of the Saints by Mason City Monday morning.

 ARIAN SCHUESSLER, Mason City Globe Gazette

MASON CITY -- The Iowa State Patrol has identified the person who died a crash on the Avenue of the Saints south of Mason City Monday morning.

Darlene Ann Keifer, 78, of Greene, was killed after driving the wrong way – east in a westbound lane near exit 190 for California Avenue – and striking a Ford Transit van nearly head-on with her Buick Century, according to law enforcement.

The Iowa State Patrol said Keifer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Blaine Hobart Freeman, 54, of Elk Run Heights, was transported to Mercy Medical Center—North Iowa via ambulance with minor injuries, troopers said. A hospital spokeswoman said he was treated and released.

