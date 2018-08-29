Subscribe for 33¢ / day

DOUGHERTY -- A woman is in fair condition after a two-vehicle crash trapped her in her vehicle in Cerro Gordo County Monday.

Cerro Gordo County deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision with injuries at 120th Street and Vine Avenue near Dougherty about 4:50 p.m.

Deputies said a vehicle driven by Trey Pfeffer, 17, of Dougherty, was eastbound on 120th, while a second driven by Mary Steere, 54, of Greene, was southbound on Vine.

The vehicles entered an uncontrolled intersection at the same time and collided, according to the sheriff's office. They then went into the southeast ditch, where Steere was trapped for a short time until firefighters extracted her, the news release said.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mason City Fire medics transported Steere to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, where a hospital spokeswoman said she was in fair condition Tuesday afternoon. Pfeffer wasn't hurt.

The sheriff's office said the crash remains under investigation.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments