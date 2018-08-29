DOUGHERTY -- A woman is in fair condition after a two-vehicle crash trapped her in her vehicle in Cerro Gordo County Monday.
Cerro Gordo County deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision with injuries at 120th Street and Vine Avenue near Dougherty about 4:50 p.m.
Deputies said a vehicle driven by Trey Pfeffer, 17, of Dougherty, was eastbound on 120th, while a second driven by Mary Steere, 54, of Greene, was southbound on Vine.
The vehicles entered an uncontrolled intersection at the same time and collided, according to the sheriff's office. They then went into the southeast ditch, where Steere was trapped for a short time until firefighters extracted her, the news release said.
Mason City Fire medics transported Steere to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, where a hospital spokeswoman said she was in fair condition Tuesday afternoon. Pfeffer wasn't hurt.
The sheriff's office said the crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
What is there to investigate? The person to the right has the right-of-way.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.