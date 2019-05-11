WATERLOO — Plant enthusiasts enjoyed their last annual Green Scene plant sale at Waterloo’s Cattle Congress Saturday.
All of the money the Green Scene brings in goes to trees to be planted in Black Hawk County. After 43 years Green Scene will end, but its ideas live on.
“The organization started 43 years ago when Dutch Elm disease took all the elm trees out of Waterloo,” said Karen Acton, one Green Scene’s volunteers. “A bunch of people thought if they raised enough money they could start replanting trees.”
A lot community volunteers get involved, but not enough to continue the sale.
A third of the plants sold are donated and the rest are bought wholesale, Acton said.
The trees are planted all over the metro area; the most recent ones were planted at Angels Park.
Acton got involved because of her love of hosta plants and gardening.
“I’ve planted hundreds of trees,” she said.
“But, then of course we have to pay rent and buy the plants,” Acton said. Overall the last year’s sale brought in about $10,000.
All of the profits from this year’s sale will be put in a community trust so Green Scene’s name will continue to support trees being planted throughout Black Hawk County.
The sale is ending because many of the volunteers are getting older and there aren’t many new volunteers coming.
“There’s so much competition from big box stores that it’s not as profitable as it was,” Acton said.
People can still donate funds for trees in the name of Green Scene, but the organization will no longer exist, she said.
But, several volunteers still plan to work to keep the Cedar Valley green.
Brian Hayes is part of Green Scene’s dig team, who go to people’s homes and dig up people’s plants in pots for the sale. “It allows to present the hardiest plants that we possible can because they’re all grown locally,” Hayes said.
Many of the wild flowers Green Scene sold can’t be found anywhere else because of their protected status.
“Some of the cooler flowers out there are the wild ones,” he said.
Green Scene’s end is bittersweet for Hayes.
“We survived because of the loyalty to Green Scene,” Hayes said.
He plans to keep on digging.
“Once you’re a gardener you’re always a gardener,” Hayes said.
