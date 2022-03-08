'Green Eggs and Tea' theme for monthly tea party at Snowden House

WATERLOO -- "Green Eggs and Tea" is theme for the March 26 tea party for children at the Grout Museum District's Snowden House, 306 Washington St.

Each themed party will include a variety of themed crafts, treats, tea and other beverages.

Tea Parties are $8 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Preregistration is required.

To sign up, visit gmdistrict.org or call 319-234-6357.

.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0