'Green Eggs and Tea' theme for monthly tea party at Snowden House

WATERLOO -- "Green Eggs and Tea" is theme for the March 26 tea party for children at the Grout Museum District's Snowden House, 306 Washington St.
Each themed party will include a variety of themed crafts, treats, tea and other beverages.
Tea Parties are $8 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Preregistration is required.
To sign up, visit gmdistrict.org or call 319-234-6357.
PHOTOS: Stand-out kitchen designs
Steege-1
Steege-2
Forever Cabinets 1
Forever Cabinets-2
Flack 1
Flack 2
Schuerman 1
Schuerman 2
koch 1
koch 2
Kugler 1
Kugler 2
von ahsen 1
von ahsen 2
rhonda staley 1
rhonda staley 2
Magee 1
magee 2
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.