WATERLOO — The Waterloo Center for the Arts is planning the World’s Greatest Spring Break for Kids again from March 18 through 22.
There will be activities and discounted admission of $1 per site per person at eight downtown Waterloo attractions within a one-square mile area.
A special “Let the Fun Begin!” event sponsored by the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley and Waterloo Public Library is set for 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 18.
Sponsorship is from the R.J. McElroy Trust.
The sites: Phelps Youth Pavilion at the Waterloo Center for the Arts; John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum; National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum; Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum & Grout Museum; Bluedorn Science Imaginarium; Waterloo Public Library; Young Arena Ice Skating; Cedar Valley SportsPlex; and YWCA Swimming (pool only).
Details are available at www.worldsgreatestspringbreak.com.
