'Great Resignation' means more opportunities for Cedar Valley workers

Tara Pickering liked her job in customer service — a business that “thrived” when the pandemic hit. But her company’s decisions to go “completely remote,” while seemingly fine at first, suddenly meant she was working without much direction at the same time that her workload became unmanageable.

“We got no reprieve, no bonuses and no support,” Pickering said. “My mental and physical health had hit some unseen lows.”

She quit once she found her new job at Gravitate Coworking in Cedar Falls. She’s not getting paid more, but her health was the deciding factor.

“It was still better than that job,” she said.

From a low quit rate of 1.6% across all non-farm jobs in the U.S. in April 2020, quit rates — the number of people quitting their jobs without retiring or being fired — were at 3% and rising as of November 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which noted 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs as of November. In the Midwest, that quit rate is even higher, at 3.1%.

Experts don’t agree on what’s driving the continually high rate, especially now that pandemic-related assistance such as higher unemployment and child tax credit payments have ended. But concerns about adequate child care and COVID-19, particularly the omicron variant, are thought to be drivers.

“What’s puzzling, relative to the historical data, is the slow movement of people who have been unemployed for a while back into employment, given how many job openings there are,” said Lawrence Katz, an economics professor at Harvard, in an October interview with the Harvard Gazette. “I think we’ve really met a once-in-a-generation ‘take this job and shove it’ moment.”

That’s exactly what happened to Daniel Corbett in 2020, who worked at a local steakhouse in Waterloo and grew disillusioned with the way he was treated by management.

“It wasn’t actually a bad job. It just got to be a lot during the pandemic,” he said. “They expected more and more, then laid everybody off and all the managers worked open to close every day.”

That got Corbett thinking about his options, and when he found a food truck for sale, his wife Katy — also a longtime restaurant employee — said she was on board.

“Within a week, I decided I was going to buy a food truck, I bought a food truck and turned in my notice,” Daniel said. “We figured, we’re not getting any younger — we might as well do it.”

Restaurants are one area that continues to see the greatest turnover and number of quits, though retail and health care aren’t far behind. The industries where people are quitting the most as of November include accommodation and food services (6.9%), retail (4.4%), professional and business services (3.7%) and health care and social assistance (3.0%), according to the BLS.

The mass exodus of burned-out health care workers has also opened up better opportunities for people like Karen Ruth of Waterloo.

Ruth was working in long-term care, which saw its residents hard hit by the pandemic, particularly in 2020. She said she faced “major burnout” and felt “overworked and underappreciated” as the months wore on.

“It was horrible,” she said.

She found better work-life balance at a MercyOne hospital locally, where she now works as a nurse.

“I needed to take care of my mental health and be present for my family more,” she said.

Others realized their reaction to COVID-19 seemed to be far different than that of their supervisor, a health and value consideration.

John Toenjes left his Waterloo-based job after he said he was ridiculed for being the only one in his building wearing a mask, along with seeing official company policies that included misinformation about breath-holding.

“My breaking point was overhearing the owner of the company talking with other directors about how COVID was a liberal media ploy to win the election,” he said. “I decided I didn’t want to do anything that would further produce money for this person.”

He left in July 2020 after finding new employment with Cedar Falls Utilities, and said he hasn’t looked back.

“I did not second guess the decision at any point. Unlike other job transitions, I never worried if this was the right decision,” Toenjes said.

