Great Cedar Falls Road Trip takes couple on 226-mile drive through city

Between April 6 and 17, the Glenns made eight afternoon drives for a total of 226 miles – and they never left the city limits. As they navigated each street, Sandy marked it in yellow on the map.

Their last drive was a 150-yard-long street off Greenhill Road that is under development. “I was on the way to the can redemption center on Greenhill and there’s a construction project. I’d never paid much attention before but this time I saw a street sign. I went home and got Sandy, and we went back and drove down the street and amended our record,” George said.

Their journeys took them through residential and commercial areas and neighborhoods large and small in all socio-economic levels. Their longest drive was 51 miles from their home to explore northeast Cedar Falls — “as far as we could go and stay in the city limits,” he explained. “Eighty percent of the new streets we drove weren’t here when we moved to town in ’66.”