Gray Lane Yoga receives grant to provide aerial, bungee yoga

WATERLOO — For years, opening a yogo studio seemed like a dream that was just out of reach for Kelsey Hahn.

But after benefactors loaned her the money, she was able to open Gray Lane Yoga more than a year ago.

Now, her downtown studio is getting more assistance. Main Street Waterloo presented Hahn with a $6,100 “Impact Grant” to broaden her services, including one yoga practice that will be the first of its kind in Iowa.

“We were really looking for projects that will have an impact on the business and on downtown,” said Jessica Rucker, Main Street Waterloo’s executive director.

Hahn will use the money to install beams in her studio, located at 213 W. Second St., that will allow her to begin offering aerial and bungee yoga.

“Our goal is to impact the community, and we’re going to uplift you now,” Hahn said. “We already do it in your mind and your body and your heart. But now, physically, we will uplift you off the ground.”

She explained that aerial yoga isn’t all about doing acrobatic flips – anyone can participate, regardless of yoga knowledge.

The silky fabrics that drape down from the beams help to support a person entirely and create balance. The silks can reduce the load on hands and knees that could limit some yoga practitioners on the mat.

The installation of the silks will make Gray Lane Yoga the only yoga studio within a two-hour radius to offer aerial yoga.

The studio will also be the first in Iowa to offer bungee yoga, according to Rucker.

Hahn said bungee yoga uses similar equipment to what one would wear to go rock climbing. The stretchy bands will be attached to the same beam as the aerial yoga silks and then attached to a harness.

The cord creates a sense of anti-gravity. Like aerial yoga, it is a low-impact exercise and could help practioners avoid injury.

“We already give ourselves a hard enough time anyways. We don’t need to be judging ourselves when we’re trying to ‘work out,’” Hahn said. She noted yoga isn’t solely for the purpose of working out. “I’m giving them tools to feel more stable and strong.”

A timeline for construction is still being decided, but Rucker said Gray Lane Yoga hopes to hold aerial classes by the summer and have bungee classes by 2024.

Less than a decade ago, Hahn was homeless and living out of her car, she said. She couldn’t get a bank to provide her with a loan to open her studio.

She received a personal loan from Teri and Lynn Trask and opened the business 16 months ago. Six months later, she got an anonymous donation, which enabled her to pay off the loan.

Before opening a physical location, Hahn had provided yoga training virtually during the height of the pandemic.

She said the studio is community-driven. The blankets and bolster pillows are all donated by the members. Even the pots of greenery in the studio were started with clippings from members’ overgrown plants.

“Being in a tribe, you depend on one another for things and you really, like, uplift and support one another,” Hahn said. “You’re gonna do better if I’m doing better and I’m gonna do better if you’re doing better.”

She said the goal of wanting people to love themselves was the core message of her interview process with Main Street Waterloo’s Economic Vitality Council.

Rucker said $6,000 was raised through the Waterloo Open golf tournament for the grant. The other $100 was donated. All downtown Waterloo businesses were able to apply. The economic vitality council then reviewed and scored the applications. The top-scoring applicants also presented a short pitch and answered questions.

Epic Finds, which sells vintage furniture and decor, won second place but did not receive any money.

Rucker said she hopes to make this an annual grant.