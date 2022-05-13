Graveside services to be held for Independence soldier who died at Pearl Harbor after remains identified

INDEPENDENCE — Graveside services will be held for Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, 20, of Independence, who died in the attack Dec. 7, 1941, on Pearl Harbor that plunged the United States into World War II.

The fallen sailor, who was aboard the USS Oklahoma when it sank, will receive full military honors, including a 21-gun salute, at the 1 p.m. services Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post #30 in Independence, which was named in honor of his service, will perform the salute.

Tidball’s remains were recently identified. When it came time to decide whether he would be buried in Independence or Arlington National Cemetery, Tidball’s niece Sarah Berner, who never met him, said the family wanted him to be laid to rest next to his parents Raymon and Isabell.

“He’s been separated from his parents for long time,” she said.

Berner, 77, of Las Vegas, Nevada, recalled the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency first reaching out to her 10 to 15 years ago seeking DNA for the identification project. She would receive updates every year thereafter.

But it wasn’t until March 3, 2021, that he was positively identified. It was a day she never thought would come.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I was really amazed.”

Tidball was born on October 9, 1921, in Independence.

He played in the Independence High School Band and received an Eagle Scout Award on September 13, 1938. He graduated from the Independence High School on May 19, 1938.

He continued his education at Independence Community College and received his diploma May 23, 1940. On July 30, 1940, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in Dubuque and attended his basic training at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center in Great Lakes, Illinois.

The Iowa Gold Star Veteran was awarded the following commendations for his valiant efforts during the attack: Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Navy Presidential Unit Citation, Navy Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, and the Navy Expeditionary Medal.

Berner said a display at Saturday’s service will include some of his awards, including his Purple Heart, as well as the telegram from when the family was notified Tidball was missing in action.

429 crewmen died aboard the USS Oklahoma after it sustained multiple torpedo hits and quickly capsized.

Out of the ship’s 394 unaccounted-for personnel who had remained unidentified after post-war identification efforts, the agency has been able to individually identify 361 of them.

The other 33 individuals were accounted for via group identification.

“The success of the Oklahoma project has brought answers to these families and has also served as a milestone undertaking that has since helped shape and inform other successful disinterment projects within DPAA,” said the agency’s website about the project.

The website states the process began in 2003 with the disinterment of a single casket of “unknown” USS Oklahoma remains, thought to contain the commingled remains of five individuals.

In 2009, after several years of policy discussions, the decision was made to request family reference DNA samples from relatives of every missing individual aboard the Oklahoma during the Pearl Harbor attack.

