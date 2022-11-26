 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grassley's staff to hold office hours in communities

Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s regional directors are holding traveling office hours. Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency or wishing to share views on matters of federal policy may stop by during the scheduled hours.

Grassley is represented by his regional directors, including Matt Rector, and will not be in attendance. The senator's state offices regularly help constituents contact federal agencies to resolve problems with Social Security payments, military service matters, immigration cases and other issues. Iowans can also seek assistance via Grassley’s website.

Rector will be in Butler County Wednesday 3–4 p.m. at Kothe Memorial Library, 309 Third St., Parkersburg. He will be in Hardin, Grundy and Black Hawk counties Dec. 5. That includes the Radcliffe Public Library, 210 Isabella St., Radcliffe 10–11 a.m.; Dike Public Library, 133 East Elder St., Dike, 1–2 p.m.; and Waterloo Public Library's public meeting room, 415 Commercial St., Waterloo, 3–4 p.m.

