Grassley partners with History Channel to feature Iowa Korean War Veteran

DENVER — U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and the History Channel partnered to feature the service of Korean War veteran and Denver native Bill Rector in a video playing on the cable station.

Rector, a retired Gunner’s Mate on the USS Los Angeles, captured images from the war on an 8mm video camera, which are now available to help future generations better understand that piece of American history.

“Some of the things that I’ve seen, there’s some history there. I’m happy that other people enjoy them and learn a lot from them,” Rector said in the video. “I think most of us guys that were in (the Korean War) felt we were doing a service for our country. I just felt happy about that.”

Grassley has worked to preserve veterans’ stories of service through the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project. Read more online about Iowans veterans who have partnered with Grassley’s office to record their stories at grassley.senate.gov/veteranshistoryproject.