Grassley endorses Ryan Howard for Iowa House

CEDAR FALLS -- U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has announced his endorsement of Republican candidate Ryan Howard for Iowa House District 60.

“Ryan Howard works hard each day to make his community a better place,” Grassley said. "The Cedar Valley will be well represented by Ryan, as he will bring compassion and common sense to Des Moines."

Grassley noted in his endorsement that Howard and his wife, Bruna, are foster parents, and Howard has volunteered as a youth mentor.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Howard's campaign said he was involved with multiple communitywide initiatives, including the Black Hawk County Coalitions on Child Care and Mental Health, currently serves on the Cedar Valley United Way Board of Directors and is in his third year as chairman of the Education Community Impact Team.

“It is truly an honor to receive this endorsement from such a great and well-respected leader of our nation,” Howard said of the endorsement.

Howard, also a Republican, works at John Deere in supply management and operations. He and his wife also operate an in-home child care.

He is running against incumbent Rep. Dave Williams, a Democrat, for the right to represent District 60, which includes parts of Cedar Falls, Waterloo and Hudson.

His campaign has also been endorsed by the National Rifle Association as well as Black Hawk County Supervisor Dan Trelka, who is running for Black Hawk County Sheriff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.