Grants help fund 3D ultrasound, treatment rooms at MercyOne Cedar Falls OB-GYN Clinic

CEDAR FALLS – Two grants have helped provide more resources to patients at the new MercyOne Cedar Falls OB-GYN Clinic, according to a press release.

Variety -- the Children’s Charity and the Cedar Falls Community Foundation’s Rownd Trust awarded $20,000 in grants to the MercyOne Cedar Falls Foundation, which helped fund a 3D ultrasound room and treatment room at the clinic.

Over the summer, MercyOne expanded OB-GYN services to Cedar Falls and surrounding communities by opening a 5,500-square-foot clinic at its MercyOne Bluebell Road Health Plaza. The clinic provides easier access to MercyOne’s high-quality care as well as imaging and lab services. Since the clinic’s opening, the Variety grant has helped serve about 600 patients in the ultrasound room.

“We’re so grateful for these two grants and their help in providing convenient access for our patients,” said Joe Surma, manager of MercyOne Cedar Falls and MercyOne Waterloo Foundations. “The new 3D ultrasound room in Cedar Falls is providing high-quality care closer to home for women and their children.” The MercyOne Cedar Falls Foundation is a nonprofit organization serving the Cedar Valley by developing resources to support the health care needs of patients throughout the hospital.

Variety -- the Children’s Charity is dedicated to improving the lives of children who are underprivileged, at-risk, critically ill or living with special needs. Grant funding is provided to programs and initiatives that directly impact the well-being of children. For more information on Variety grants and programs, visit www.varietyiowa.com.

