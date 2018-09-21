Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Grant Wheeler 5K

CEDAR FALLS — The 17th annual and final Grant Wheeler Faith 5k Run/Walk will begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 27, starting at Orchard Hill Church.

Since its inception in 2004, this event has funded 82 scholarships totaling nearly $80,000 for local high school runners. All proceeds from the race entries go directly to these scholarships.

The goal for the final year is to raise enough to eclipse the $100,000 mark in total scholarships.

All runners and walkers, especially young people, are welcome. This year there will be awards for all finishers under the age of 19 along with the overall men’s and women’s champions.

Entries can be found at Scheels in Cedar Falls, the Cedar Falls Rec Center, the Runners Flat and area fitness clubs.

Online registration can be found at www.grantwheelerfaith5k.com.

