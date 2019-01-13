Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO -- The deadline to submit applications to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa for the Black Hawk County 2019 spring grant cycle is 11:59 p.m. April 1.

Grants are awarded to projects in  art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service.

The online grant application may be found on CFNEIA’s website at www.cfneia.org. Grants recipients will be announced in June 2019. 

First-time grant applicants should contact Tom Wickersham, program director, at 243-1356 prior to submitting an application.  

For more information, call  the foundation at 287-9106.

