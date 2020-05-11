Grant applications available for women's fund

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The Women's Fund grant application is now available for projects that address issues that lead to long-term change for Black Hawk County women and girls in the areas of education and literacy, poverty and homelessness, violence and safety, and health and health care.

The Women’s Fund is advised by Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s Women for Good which works to educate, engage and inspire giving to improve the lives of women and girls in Black Hawk County. The deadline to submit applications for the 2020 Women’s Fund grant cycle is 11:59 p.m. on July 31.

The online grant application and grant guidelines may be found on the CFNEIA website at cfneia.org/grants/grant-opportunities. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Black Hawk County in order to be considered for funding. Grant recipients will be announced in September.

First-time grant applicants should contact Dotti Thompson, program manager at CFNEIA, at (319) 243-1358 or dthompson@cfneia.org prior to submitting an application.

For more information about Women for Good, visit cfneia.org/womenforgood.

