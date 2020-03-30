Grant applications available for disaster fund

CEDAR FALLS -- Nonprofits may now apply for grants from the Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.
Nonprofits serving Black Hawk County that are providing basic needs services and/or working with individuals and families who have been disproportionately impacted by the public health and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic are encouraged to apply.
Information and the simple online application can be found on CFNEIA’s website at www.cfneia.org/bhcovidgrants. All applications for grants must be submitted through the Foundation’s online grant system. Funds will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the COVID-19 disaster, making it possible to move resources quickly and to adapt to evolving needs in subsequent phases of the crisis recovery efforts.
Grant applicants with questions should contact Tom Wickersham, program director at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at (319) 243-1356 or twickersham@cfneia.org. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Black Hawk County in order to be considered for funding.
The Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund was established by CFNEIA, the Otto Schoitz Foundation, Cedar Valley United Way and the Guernsey Foundation. Grants from the disaster response fund will be administered in collaboration with organizations coordinating pandemic response efforts, including Black Hawk County COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disaster).
For individuals wishing to support nonprofits responding to COVID-19 in Black Hawk County, gifts can be made to the Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund to provide more grant funding. Donations will be used to quickly move resources to where they are most needed and to adapt to evolving needs. Gifts can be made to the fund by going to www.cfneia.org/bhcovidfund and clicking on the Give Today button. Gifts can also be directed to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Checks should be made out to Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund. Online gifts are strongly encouraged to have funds accessible for quick response to needs.
