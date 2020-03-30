Grant applications available for disaster fund

For individuals wishing to support nonprofits responding to COVID-19 in Black Hawk County, gifts can be made to the Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund to provide more grant funding. Donations will be used to quickly move resources to where they are most needed and to adapt to evolving needs. Gifts can be made to the fund by going to www.cfneia.org/bhcovidfund and clicking on the Give Today button. Gifts can also be directed to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Checks should be made out to Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund. Online gifts are strongly encouraged to have funds accessible for quick response to needs.