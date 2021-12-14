'Grandma's gonna be so happy': Area kids shop for family at Jaycees' Gift of Giving

WATERLOO — Walking into Blain’s Farm and Fleet early Saturday morning, Jose stopped in the entrance, overwhelmed. Somewhere in those tens of thousands of square feet, and with $40 to spend, he and 50 other children needed to find gifts for their family members for Christmas.

The two volunteers helping Jose — University of Northern Iowa students and softball players Hannah Kelley and Kaylyn Jones — gently prodded him: What do they like to do? Wear? Eat?

Finally, Jose decided they should start with candy — one relative really liked Skittles — and off the three went, adding a hat, a candle and a toy for his younger uncle.

The store didn’t carry perfume that they could find, and a toy for his dog didn’t make the cut, once they added up the rest. But Jose was nonetheless happy with his haul — and Kelley and Jones were, too.

“I was the first one to sign up on the list,” Jones said of volunteering for the Cedar Valley Jaycees’ Gift of Giving. A freshman, she was vice president of her high school’s National Honor Society and used to donating her time. “I kind of miss doing this kind of thing.”

Gift of Giving is the Jaycees’ largest youth-based event, according to Whitney Middleton, one of the co-chairs. After the pandemic suspended shopping in 2020, it wasn’t certain to resume this year, given the UAW strike potentially taking the UAW Local 838 Hall away. Only nine children were signed up at the beginning of last week.

But the strike ended before Thanksgiving, freeing up the hall, and the bulk of children signed up at the last minute. And with perfect timing, the Cedar Valley’s first meaningful snowfall blanketed the ground Saturday morning.

“It’s perfect. It’s magical,” Middleton said. “This truly came together at the end.”

“Giving” was the theme all around, from the children giving their own gifts to Blain’s surprising the kids themselves with toys. From the UAW donating the hall to the Cedar Falls Kiwanis Rough Risers handing out a breakfast of waffles and sausage, something they’ve done for well over a decade.

The largest group of volunteers was made up of UNI students, most of them athletes who need a certain amount of volunteer hours per year — or, in the case of UNI senior Tori Platt, needing volunteer hours to get accepted into graduate school.

“It’s a fun, easy way to get them,” Platt said of the Gift of Giving.

She headed up the event as an employee of Blain’s in past years, and noted it was “a lot less stressful” on the volunteer of things.

“It’s a lot more fun, because you can actually shop with the kids,” she said.

Though he was miffed he couldn’t help cut the wrapping paper, Jamal was excited enough about taping and decorating a gift for his grandmother that he requested a reporter take his photo with it.

“Grandma’s gonna be so happy,” he said.

5 months for $5 Get 5 months of a Courier digital subscription for just $5 at https://go.wcfcourier.com/nov5

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.