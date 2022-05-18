Grand opening of Ravenwood Specialty Care memory support units May 24

WATERLOO – Ravenwood Specialty Care will host the grand opening of two memory support units May 24. The public is invited to tour the new units between 12 and 5 p.m. before Ravenwood begins admitting new residents.

The secured, locked units will serve the needs of residents with dementia diagnoses. The units will allow the facility to care for an additional 48 residents. One unit will serve male residents, while the other will serve female residents.

Care Initiatives — which owns and operates Ravenwood — believes that the units will better serve residents of Cedar Valley who would otherwise need to find such services outside of the area.

“We recognize the shortage of memory support units in the Cedar Valley area and the challenge this poses on families,” said Joe Reese, Care Initiatives chief operating officer. “Our aim is to provide excellent care while allowing these residents to stay close to their families who will be able to visit regularly. The units will feature a family room, which will allow residents to spend time with their loved ones in a homelike setting.”

Ravenwood has also created separate, tailored programming for residents in the units. For example, the staff has been trained in a special type of caregiving called the GEMS Model.

“The GEMS Model gives caregivers valuable resources to embrace residents’ strengths and meet their needs,” said Casey Kenneavy, Ravenwood’s administrator.

Ravenwood Specialty Care is owned and operated by Care Initiatives, Iowa’s largest not-for-profit skilled nursing care and senior care provider. Care Initiatives and Care Initiatives Hospice operate 58 skilled nursing, rehabilitation, Alzheimer’s/dementia, assisted living and hospice locations throughout Iowa.

