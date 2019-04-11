CEDAR FALLS — After about three years in the making, the Cedar Falls Public Library is set to open its collaborative laboratory on Saturday.
The co-lab is a makersspace complete with a 3-D printer, sewing machines and various other items for people looking to create.
“We wanted to create a room, a place for experimentation,” said Erin Thompson, technology librarian at Cedar Falls Public Library. “We want people to make messes in here, this a pro-mess area.”
The space is for anyone who wants to use it.
The co-lab is an extension of the library’s existing maker programs.
“The space can be used a variety of ways,” said Kelly Stern, Cedar Falls Public Library director. “We’re going to offer some classes.”
Stern hopes people will use a high-end scanner to contribute to the Fortipan Iowa project.
“We’ve partnered with (The University of Northern Iowa) on the Fortipan project,” she said. “It’s an online archive of historical photos.”
Anyone can submit historic photos from their family as long they’re high resolution.
“We want to be both a place where people can come learn to scan and contribute to that archive, but we also want to partner with UNI to provide programs around the photo collections,” Stern said.
The space was made with the help of donors and grants from around the Cedar Valley, including the Black Hawk County Gaming and the Cedar Falls Community Foundation.
“We ended with $175,000 total,” Thompson said. “The actual cost of the space came in under bid quite a bit.”
They’ve been able to use the extra money for special features in the room, including a projector.
The grand opening will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and include a ribbon cutting. Sheryl McGovern, the previous library director, is invited to cut the ribbon.
“We’re a natural place for something like this to happen,” Thompson said.
For Stern, libraries have always been creation spaces.
“It’s not just a passive place people come to receive information,” Stern said. “They want to make things.”
The space can be used for anything as long as it fits the library’s vision, Thompson said.
“We keep hearing this quote, unquote trend that libraries are on the decline and maker spaces are not popular anymore. We’re not seeing that,” Thompson said. “We’re excited to offer this space to accommodate the continuing need that we have witnessed.”
